December 19th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Blustery.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.