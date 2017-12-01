December 1st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 11 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.