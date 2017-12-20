December 20th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 3 pm and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly before 4 am. Low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 17.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.