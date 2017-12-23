December 23rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 4 pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.