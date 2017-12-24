December 24th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Christmas Day – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow between 11 am and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.