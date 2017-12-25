December 25th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Christmas Day – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow between 2 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.