December 27th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy blowing snow between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.