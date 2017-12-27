December 27th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Patchy blowing snow between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.
