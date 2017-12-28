December 28th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

New Year’s Day – Sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.