December 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 6 mph.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.