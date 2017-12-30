December 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County weather for the next seven days from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
