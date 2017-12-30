December 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.