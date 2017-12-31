December 31st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.