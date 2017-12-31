December 31st Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
