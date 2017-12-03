December 3rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – A slight chance of snow before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Patchy blowing snow between 7 am and 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 26 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.