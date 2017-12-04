December 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.