December 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West wind around 7 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
