December 5th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Spring weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 9 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
