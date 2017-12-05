December 5th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.