December 6th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.