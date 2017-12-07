December 7th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.