December 7th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
