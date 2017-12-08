December 8th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.