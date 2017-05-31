Dedication And Hard Work Are Needed To Put On A Great Rodeo

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo. It takes a group of very dedicated people to keep something great going for this long. In todays feature we sat down with the board members to find out a little about them.

Chris Davis (President)

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for three years now with a total of five years on the committee.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

The city of Green River was going to shut the rodeo down without a committee and me and a few friends stepped up and took over the rodeo.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I enjoy watching the Mini Broncs.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

Talking with the fans after the rodeo and being complimented on the success of the rodeo.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

There is not much that I dislike about being a board member.

Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I have not competed in rodeo. I do want everyone to know that you do not have to be a contestant to be on the board, you just have to care about the sport of rodeo and about what your doing.

Kyle Allred (Vice President)

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for two years now.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

I was requited through Christine Thomas.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

The bull riding is my favorite event in the rodeo.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy working with the people on the committee.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

Having to go to the meetings.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

When I was in High School I participated in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and bareback riding.

Karie Collins (Treasurer)

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for a little over a year and a half as the treasurer.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

My daughter and son in law are on the board and I got involved through them.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I enjoy watching the bull riding. I also enjoy seeing the sportsmanship that is involved with it.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy working with the board members, we all take pride in our accomplishments.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

The time commitment is the hardest part of being on the board.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I have always been a spectator.

Kelly Harmon (Secratary)

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for a five years now.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

I was asked to help open chutes at first and was more or less placed on the board.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

The ranch broncs are my favorite.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

The community involvement is my favorite part of being on the board.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

There is not much that I do not enjoy.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I use to ride in the bareback event.

Laurie Harmon (Secretary)

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for a one year now.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

My husband was on the board and they needed a secretary.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I love watching the kids calf scramble and the barrel racing.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy seeing the whole rodeo come together.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

All the time it takes to get the rodeo together to be successful.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I have not participated in rodeo but my daughter has barrel raced.

Christine Thomas

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for a total of 21 years. I started back in 1996 but took a five year break and came back in 2001.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

I have always been a part of rodeo. My father was a stock contractor in Colorado. So it kind of just happened.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I love watching the kids calf scramble. I enjoy it because it gives the kids who do not normally get a chance to participate in rodeo a chance.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy knowing that I have helped pull off a good show.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

Having to solicit to companies for sponsors is not very fun.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I participated in barrel racing and in ranch rodeos.

Danny Collins

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for 2 years now.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

My daughter was on the board and when I retired I needed something to do so she talked me into joining the board.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I enjoy watching the bull riding mostly but enjoy all the rough stock events. The steer wrestling is also a favorite of mine.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy working with the public to get sponsors, and dealing with the public in general.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

When the rodeo is done.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I team roped when I was younger. I also tried riding a bull once when I was younger as well. I have also judged wild horse races for other rodeos as well.

Mackenzie Camphouse

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

This is my first year on the board.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

I first volunteered to help with the rodeo and was asked to join the board.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I enjoy watching the Barrel Racing

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy being involved and having a say in how it happens.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

I dislike having to make tough decisions.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I have not participated in rodeos in general but I have participated in show horse events.

Mandy Camphouse

1. How long have you been a member on the board?

I have been a member of the board for a total of two years.

2. How did you get involved with the board?

I got on the board through one of the other board members.

3. When it comes to the rodeo, what is your favorite event to watch?

I love watching the kids calf scramble. I enjoy seeing the excitement on the kids faces.

4.What do you enjoy the most about being on the board?

I enjoy working with the contestants.

5. What do you enjoy the least about being on the board?

The time involved in being on the board.

6. Before you became involved with the board, did you participate in rodeo?

I have not participated in rodeos, I grew up in Chicago.