Deer Trail Assisted Living Hosting Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Deer Trail Assisted Living is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in the hunt. Below is a schedule for different age groups:

2:30 p.m.- children ages two and younger

2:30 p.m.- children ages three and four

3 p.m.- children ages five, six, seven, and eight

3 p.m.- children ages nine, 10, 11, and 12

Following the hunt, children are asked to bring their eggs inside to collect their prizes.

Deer Trail Assisted Living is located at 2360 Reagan Avenue. Deer Trail will close its parking lot during the hunt, so people are asked to park in the Young at Heart Senior Center parking lot.