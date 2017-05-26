Defense Seeks Bond Reduction For Former Green River Police Officer Accused In Toddler Death

The defense for a former Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler is asking the court to reduce bond.

A bond reduction hearing for 35-year-old Jacob Rollen Anglesey has been set for 9 a.m. on June 7, 2017.

The motion filed in 3rd Judicial District Court says Anglesey has been held in solitary confinement due to his former employment as a Green River Police Officer. At the time of the motion filing on April 26th, Anglesey had been in solitary confinement for approximately 415 days.

According to the motion, filed by attorney Joshua Merseal, Anglesey’s counsel began “noticing a significant change in Mr. Anglesey’s demeanor,” around December or January. Upon noticing the change, the counsel requested an evaluation on how solitary confinement was affecting Anglesey. The evaluation is sealed and has not been released.

Anglesey was arrested on February 10, 2016, and his bond was originally set for $1 million cash or surety. The body was later reduced to $500,000 cash or surety on March 22, 2016. According to the motion requesting the bond reduction, Anglesey does not have the ability to post the $500,000 bond.

Anglesey faces a charge of Murder in the First Degree for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen in March of 2009. Allen died after suffering a head injury while in Anglesey’s care.

Since 2009, the case remained open with Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. In 2015, DCI Agents presented their findings and expert reports to Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe. The investigation presented alleged inconsistent statements from Anglesey as to the cause of Allen’s injuries, and the medical exam report. Also included were medical reports citing the injuries to Allen were caused by non-accidental trauma.

The Sweetwater County Attorney’s office presented the investigation to the grand jury which indicted Anglesey on Murder in the First Degree before he was arrested in February of 2016.

On March 15, 2016 the state filed a notice that they do not intend to seek the death penalty. Because of this, Anglesey faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.