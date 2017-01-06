Delayed Start For Some Area Schools In Sweetwater County

ALERT from SCSD #1 – Sweetwater School District Number One buses are having a difficult time running in these cold temperatures. If your student rides a bus please keep them inside and DO NOT send them to the bus stop this morning. School is still scheduled as normal.

Parents and guardians, if you are able to transport your student to school please do so.

Flexibility and discretion will be used with attendance and getting our students safely to school. If you are unable to get your child to school, please call the school office.