Dementia Caregiver Support Group In Green River And Rock Springs

A Dementia Caregiver Support Group is set to take place in Green River and Rock Springs.

The support group takes place in Green River at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, February 6th) at Golden Hour Senior Center in the conference room. The center is located at 550 Uinta Drive in Green River.

In Rock Springs, the support group is set for 6 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7th) at Young at Heart Community Center’s conference room. Young at Heart is located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

The Dementia Caregiver Support Group is hosted by Deer Trail Assisted Living.

This is a guided support group for those impacted by dementia including caregivers, family, friends, and those who have dementia themselves.

The support group session is free to the public. Call 362-0100 for more information.