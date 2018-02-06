Democrats Accepting Candidates for Vacant Assessor Position

The Central Committee of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party is accepting submissions from individuals interested in being considered for the position of Sweetwater County Assessor. The office was recently vacated due to the retirement of Pat Drinkle.

“We would like to congratulate Pat on her retirement and thank her for her 27 years of service to the people of Sweetwater County. We wish her all the best in the years that lie ahead. Selecting the three candidates is not a task we take lightly, and will be looking at experience and qualifications to find the best options to serve the people of Sweetwater County. ” – RJ Pieper, Chairman

As is required by statute, the Sweetwater County Democratic Party will vet applicants and submit three candidates to be considered by the County Commission for appointment to the office. Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest and resume to the party no later than 5pm on February 12th, 2018. Applicants must also attend a meeting of the Central Committee scheduled for February 15th, at 7 PM in Room 1302 on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. This will provide central committee members the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates prior to selecting the three names to be forwarded to the commission. Democratic precinct committee men and women should plan on attending this meeting to cast their votes.

Applications may be emailed to SweetwaterCounty@WyoDems.org , or mailed to PO Box 763, Rock Springs Wy, 82902. Interested applicants are also encouraged to attend the weekly Democratic luncheon on February 8, noon, at the China Garden in Green River.

The Central Committee of the Sweetwater Democratic Party meets on the third Thursday of each month. Meetings alternate between Rock Springs and Green River and are free and open to the public. For more information, find the Sweetwater Democratic Party on Facebook, visit www.sweetwaterdems.com or email SweetwaterCounty@WyoDems.org