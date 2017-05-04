Demolition Begins at RKS General Aviation Facility

Demolition of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport’s General Aviation Facility began today. The demolition moves the process forward for a new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility at the airport.

The new facility will replace a structure that dates to the 1920’s.

“With the gracious help of the Wyoming Business Council, Federal Aviation Administration, and Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, this project is 100% grant funded requiring no local match,” Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager, said in a previous release.“The airport serves as one of two gateways into our community for tourism and business. The existing facilities stopped serving the needs of our community decades ago and are severely overdue for replacement.”

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board previously awarded the construction contract to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, WY. The awarded contract is valued at $4,805,980.19.

The total project cost including this contract, design, engineering, project management/inspection, and building permits is expected to be $5,480,000.

The new Hangar will be operational by December 2017 with the terminal coming online in April 2018.

Additional projects associated with this new facility include the construction of a 30 kWh solar array that will offset an estimated 50% of the new facility’s electrical demand. This solar array is made possible through Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program and its partners.