Dennis Duane Magnuson (October 21, 1946 – January 14, 2017)

Dennis Duane Magnuson, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born on October 21, 1946 in Dickinson, North Dakota, the son of Clarence and Rosella Wick Magnuson.

He was raised on a farm in Harding County, South Dakota. He graduated from High School in Scranton, North Dakota. He attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish, South Dakota earning Bachelor Degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education.

There he also met his future wife, Susan Urban. They were married June 15, 1969 in Philip, South Dakota. They both taught in a country school at Ralph, South Dakota. In 1973 Dennis and Susan moved to Rock Springs and Dennis taught at the East Junior High School for thirty years. During that time he received a Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming. After retiring from teaching, he worked at Wyoming Rents Store for ten years.

From an early age Dennis had a love for animals. He raised orphaned antelope, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels and many other critters found on the farm. Dennis was a master craftsman with skills in painting, roofing and carpentry. He spent many enjoyable hours on home projects with his sons. His favorite thing to do was play with his grandchildren and help them learn how to ride their bikes. He was a very quiet, caring, loving man who was always there to help family, friends, and strangers.

Dennis and Susan were charter members of Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church. During his teaching career he was very active in Sweetwater Education Association, National Education Association, and Wyoming Education Association. He was also a member of the Retired School Employees Association.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, sons Jerry and wife Desiree of Cypress, Texas and Douglas and wife Megan of Green River, Wyoming. Grandchildren surviving include Dominic, Blake and Chase of Cypress, Texas and Alexis, Alissa, and Ambrilyn of Green River, Wyoming. He is also survived by Brother Darwin and Sister Diane (Bobb) Brewer all of Bowman, North Dakota. Survivors also include sister-in law Verna Manguson of Spearfish, South Dakota and Marlene Urban of Modesto, California. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces, cousins, many special friends, and his faithful companion, Gager Dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Darrel. Parents-in-law Paul and Helen Urban and brother-in-law Bruce Urban, also preceded him in death.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd. at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2017.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church 2916 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 22, Rock Springs, Wyoming or www.myhsc.org

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com