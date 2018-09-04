Deputies Patrol Flaming Gorge over Labor Day Weekend

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – September 4, 2018) The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit boat was on the water at Flaming Gorge throughout the three-day Labor Day holiday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said deputies who have completed special training crew the 24-foot Boulton, fitted with a state-of-the-art radar, sound gear, and GPS technology, providing seasonal lake patrol.

Advertisement

Marine Unit deputies patrol the lake, perform safety checks, and respond to calls for help.

“The Gorge is over 90 miles long with 375 miles of shoreline and more than 40,000 acres of surface area; it’s one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming,” Lowell said. “Thousands of recreationists use the lake every year.”

Advertisement

Lowell said that when it comes to boating, safety is always the prime concern. For full information on boating regulations in Wyoming, the best source is the Wyoming Game & Fish Department’s website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Boating-and-Watercraft.

.