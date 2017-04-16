Dereck James Harrison Expected To Enter Plea In UTA Worker’s Death

A Utah man charged with kidnapping and killing a Utah Transit Authority worker in Wyoming last May is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment tomorrow.

Dereck James “DJ” Harrison is set to appear in Lincoln County District Court in Kemmerer at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 17, 2017. Harrison faces charges of Murder in the First Degree with Premeditation and Malice, Murder in the First Degree While Perpetrating a Kidnapping, Kidnapping, and Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property. During the arraignment, Harrison will hear the charges against him and be asked to enter a plea.

Dereck Harrison and his father, Flint Harrison, are accused of killing UTA worker Kay Ricks after kidnapping him and stealing his truck to flee to Wyoming. The two men were wanted in Utah for tying up a woman and her four daughters in a basement.

Both men were arrested in Wyoming after a manhunt and sent to Utah to face charges there.

Flint Harrison was found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide in July, and Dereck Harrison was sentenced to serve 30 years to life for the basement kidnapping case.

Harrison is currently being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center with no bond.