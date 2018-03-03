Desert View Students Participate In Read Across America Week (Pictures)

Students at Desert View Elementary School were challenged to read 100,000 minutes over the month of February. If they met this goal, Principal Barbara Rezzonico would spend the night camping in the school gym with her dog, Denver.

Students surpassed that goal reading 125,611 minutes. The top five readers, Joey Harter, James Chivera, Augustine Cruz, Logan Conover, and Jake Adams joined Mrs. Rezzonico for a pizza and Drone flying party that evening. The evening concluded with a bedtime story for all students live on the school’s Facebook feed.

On Friday morning the class with the most minutes, Mrs. Levenson’s fourth grade class were served pancakes by the principal and PTO. All the parents were invited to join the staff and students for an assembly reading of the Cat in The Hat followed by an all school read.

Pictures from the week are below.