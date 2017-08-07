Designated Driver Package for Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Available

Rock Springs, WY – Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is set for August 12 in Bunning Park with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. The annual festival, co-sponsored by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Young and Professional of Sweetwater County, features a full day of blues music and micro-brews from around the region.

Once again this year, the committee is offering a special package for designated drivers. Designated drivers can sign up in advance at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, located at 603 S Main Street, and receive a ticket for complimentary admission to the event, a free T-shirt and swag bag as well as 2 drink tokens for non-alcoholic beverages. The free swag is limited to the first 50 designed drivers to sign up.

The designated driver packages are sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The hospital’s health care providers and staff realize how important it is to have someone sober behind the wheel, said Deb Sutton, MHSC marketing and public relations director. The team at MHSC is proud to support the driver who refrains from drinking and promises to get those who do drink home safely.

“Having a good time is fine and something that we all enjoy,” said James Cummings, MHSC Social Services supervisor. “But responsible adults have to remember that they are always teaching their children with their actions – and kids need to see adults enjoying themselves responsibly. How else will they learn to be responsible?”

“We are all in this community together, and we have to balance having a good time and relaxing with respect for others,” Cummings said. “Your fun does not trump my safety or the safety of others.”

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

11:45 a.m. – Tom Bennett One Man Band

1:30 p.m. – The Cory McDaniel Duo with Jimmy Harper

3:15 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

5:00 p.m – Stones Throe

6:45 p.m. – WY5

8:30 p.m. – Eric Sardinas

Confirmed brewers this year include:

10 Barrel Brewing – Bend, OR

Black Tooth Brewing – Sheridan, WY

Bohemian Brewery – Midvale, UT

Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge, CO

Elysian Brewing – Seattle, WA

Golden Road Brewing – Los Angeles, CA

Goose Island Beer Co. – Chicago, IL

New Belgium Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

O’Dell Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Payette Brewing Co. – Boise, ID

Shock Top Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Snake River Brewing – Jackson, WY

Square State Brewing – Rock Springs, WY

Uinta Brewing – Salt Lake City, UT

Upslope Brewing – Boulder, CO

Vernal Brewing – Vernal, UT

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include 3 free beers. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.