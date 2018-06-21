Detention Center volunteer inmates clean up dump sites

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 21, 2018) Work crews from the Sheriff’s Office Inmate Community Service Program were kept busy recently cleaning up illegal dump sites off Highway 430, Highway 372, and County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road).

“Cast-off furniture, mattresses, roofing material, household garbage, even refrigerators,” said Sheriff Mike Lowell, “when both Rock Springs and Green River have readily accessible landfills. There’s no excuse for this.”

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office actively investigates illegal dumping cases and asked that anyone with information call in. “We also ask people to contact us when they discover a illegal dump site.”

The Inmate Community Service Program employs screened, misdemeanor-level volunteer inmates of the County Detention Center in cleanup and other community service projects.

Lowell said the work crews carry out their tasks under the direct supervision of county detention officers.