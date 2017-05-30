Dewar Drive and Elk Street Construction To Begin Next Week

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be starting work on Elk Street and Dewar Drive the first week of June. The job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66.

The work will include grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about two miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017.

Work is tentatively set to begin June 5, when crews will be switching traffic on Elk Street to a single lane in each direction. Crews will switch traffic on Dewar drive the following week.

Construction on Elk Street will begin just south of the I-80 intersection and will continue to the Elk Street/Center Street intersection. Work on Dewar Drive will begin just east of Gateway Blvd. and continue to the east side of the Belt Loop (in front of the Ford dealership).

This project will utilize a full depth reclamation process in which crews will mill off about 4 inches of asphalt, and then treat the remaining asphalt and base with oil emulsion before placing about four inches of new pavement on top. Some isolated ADA improvements and bridge improvements will also be included in the job.

Crews hope to have paving completed by late August or early September.

WYDOT is asking that local drivers and commuters find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. Business access will be maintained throughout the project with the exception of when crews are milling or paving directly through the area. These closures will be limited and of short duration, and local business owners will be notified in advance.

WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.