Dewar Drive and Elk Street Open

With a summer full of construction on two of the most heavily traveled roadways in Rock Springs, Dewar Drive and Elk Street are mostly open for all lanes of travel.

Work on Dewar Drive is nearly complete, and all lanes of travel have opened for vehicle traffic. WYDOT Resident Engineer Clint Lockman says most of the work that still needs finished will not have a large impact on lanes of travel. In the next couple of weeks, some closures will occur in isolated areas as crews paint crosswalks.

On Elk Street, work continues on a bridge near the Elk and Center Street intersection. That work will take a couple more weeks to complete, and the lane closures there will be swapped after concrete is poured and dried on the current work lanes.

Other work on Elk Street includes manhole and water valve adjustments. This will cause some closures to isolated work areas for short durations.

While the bulk of the work is complete for both roads, Lockman says work not greatly impacting travel will continue into October.