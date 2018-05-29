Dip, Dodge, And Slide Scheduled To Begin June 6th

The Civic Centers Dip, Dodge, and Slide event kicks off Wednesday, June 6th, and will run every Wednesday from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. at Century West Park.

Advertisement

Dip Dodge and Slide, which runs through August 15th, allows kids the opportunity to cool off from the hot summer temperatures and enjoy a game of dodgeball, a trip down the slip and slide, or a dip in the Century West Pool.

Dip, Dodge, and Slide is Free and open to the public.