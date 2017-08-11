Disabled Veterans Poker Run Set For August 26

The public is invited to attend the Disabled American Veterans Poker Run hosted by The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar on Saturday, August 26 in Green River.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m.

Poker hands are $10 with extra hands priced at $5. The public is invited to attend a pig roast after the run. Plates are $10 with riders eating free.

There will be live music by E-Z, games, pool tournament, dunk tank, battleship, pong, human hungry hungry hippo, raffles, drink specials and the fight will televised that evening. All the money goes to benefit the Disabled Veterans in Sweetwater County.