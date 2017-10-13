Discount Rabies And Distemper Clinic Saturday And Sunday

This Saturday and Sunday, Dr Camron Eillts of Rock Springs Pet Hospital will be have a rabies vaccine clinic at the Rock Springs Hospital located at 200 Bordeaux Boulevard next to Joe’s Pet Depot.

Dr. Eillts will be offering rabies vaccinations for a discounted price of $5.00 and the rabies/distemper combo has been discounted to $17.00 for the weekend. The clinic is for both dogs and cats.

Appointments are not required and walks ins are welcome.