This Saturday and Sunday, Dr Camron Eillts of Rock Springs Pet Hospital will be have a rabies vaccine clinic at the Rock Springs Hospital located at 200 Bordeaux Boulevard next to Joe’s Pet Depot.
Dr. Eillts will be offering rabies vaccinations for a discounted price of $5.00 and the rabies/distemper combo has been discounted to $17.00 for the weekend. The clinic is for both dogs and cats.
Appointments are not required and walks ins are welcome.
Be the first to comment on "Discount Rabies And Distemper Clinic Saturday And Sunday"