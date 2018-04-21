Distance Runners Lead Pokes on Day Two of West Coast Swing

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 20, 2018) – Solid performances from the distance crew highlighted the second day of this weekend’s California swing for the University of Wyoming track & field team. The Pokes turned in high finishes in both the men’s and women’s 800 meters in Azusa, Calif., at the Bryan Clay Invitational, while sophomores Kacey Doner and Ashley Bock turned in event wins in Long Beach, Calif., at the Beach Invitational. Bock also cracked the UW all-time top 10 list for the women’s 10,000 meters with her victory.



Junior Ricky Faure clocked a season-best time of 1 minute, 49.71 seconds in the men’s 800 meters at Bryan Clay, finishing seventh in the field of 148 runners. Fellow junior Bryce Ailshie turned in a 16th-place performance in the same event, also clocking a season-best at 1:50.20. Senior Calum Kepler crossed the finish line in 1:52.79, taking 49th place.

Meanwhile, senior Kerry White also posted a season-best time of 2:08.69 in the women’s 800 meters at Bryan Clay. White took 22nd place in the field of 149 runners, recording the fifth raw sub-2:10 time of her outdoor track career. Junior Solana Quistorff placed 74th with a time of 2:15.18.

“Kerry (White) executed a very strong race today,” UW associate head coach Amanda Clower said. “She has a lot more to give and I am excited to watch her compete in the 800 meters again tomorrow.”

Doner checked in at 11:07.92 for the 3,000-meter steeplechase in Long Beach, winning the event by nearly 15 seconds. Bock clocked 36:19.12 in the women’s 10,000 meters, which places her No. 5 on the UW all-time list for the event. Senior teammate Quinn DeStefano placed second with a time of 37:25.10, which would have qualified as No. 10 on the UW all-time list if not for Bock’s time.



“Ashley (Bock) and Quinn (DeStefano) ran a great 10,000 meters this morning, placing first and second, respectively,” Clower said.

Senior Damon Unland turned in another solid performance in the men’s hammer throw at the Beach Invitational, tossing 196-5 to take 14th in a field of 57. Redshirt freshman Kirk Unland placed 24th with a toss of 187-10. In the women’s hammer throw, junior Emelda Malm-Annan placed 18th in a field of 77 with a toss of 189-4.

Seniors Caleb Seeton and Bobby Wingeleth each competed in the men’s long jump in Long Beach on Friday, but their final places are yet to be determined because additional flights remain on Saturday. Seeton leapt 22-10, while Wingeleth posted a mark of 21-7.25.

A few Wyoming runners were scheduled to compete in the 1,500-meter runs at the Bryan Clay Invitational Friday night but had not yet competed at the time of this release. Wyoming will conclude its trip to California tomorrow with the remainder of the Beach Invitational. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for updates as the Pokes compete tomorrow in Long Beach.