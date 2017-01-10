District #1 School Board Votes To Continue Superintendent Contract For Two Years

The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to continue Superintendent Kelly McGovern’s contract for two years during their meeting last night.

The board discussed the contract extension in executive session before taking action on the motion.

Clerk Max Mickelson and Trustee Carol Jelaco were the only nay votes for the motion.

Mickelson said given the current budget, he could not vote in favor of the contract extension. He said this was his most difficult vote as a member of the SWCSD#1 Board of Trustees.

“This is not in any way a reflection of my confidence in the superintendent or her leadership for the district,” Mickelson said before the vote.

He said he fully supports McGovern and strongly backs her.

Jelaco said she was also voting no, but supports McGovern as well. She said the contract extension would actually make it a three and a half year contract rather than simply the two.

“I support the superintendent and the direction the board is going, but I vote no,” said Jelaco.