DJ Harrison Pleads Guilty To Murder and Kidnapping

A Utah man pleaded guilty in Lincoln County District Court yesterday to the kidnapping and killing of a Utah Transit Authority worker in Wyoming last year.

Dereck James “DJ” Harrison, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Kidnapping. With the guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty in the case.

DJ Harrison and his father, Flint Harrison, were accused of killing UTA worker Kay Ricks after kidnapping him and stealing his truck to flee to Wyoming. The two men were wanted in Utah for tying up a woman and her four daughters in a basement.

Both men were arrested in Wyoming after a five-day manhunt. They were sent to Utah to face charges there.

Flint Harrison was found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide in July, and DJ Harrison was sentenced to serve 30 years to life for the basement kidnapping case.

Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, 2017.