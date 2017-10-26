DNA Evidence Ruled Admissible In Fairbourn Case

A judge has ruled that DNA evidence is admissible in the trial of a Utah man accused of killing one woman and seriously injuring another in a stabbing in Rock Springs last year.

Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery has determined that DNA evaluated using a technique new to the Wyoming Crime Lab can be admitted in the trial of Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah.

During a hearing on August 25, 2017, defense attorney Rob Oldham argued that the technique used to evaluate DNA evidence required further review by the court. Oldham requested that the judge not allow the DNA evidence to be presented at trial. Read more about that hearing here.

Judge Lavery has denied the defense’s motion to exclude the DNA evidence.

Fairbourn faces charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

If convicted, Fairbourn faces possible punishments of life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. The State is not seeking the death penalty.

Further proceedings in the case have been put on hold as Fairbourn awaits a mental evaluation at the State Hospital to determine if he is fit to stand trial and assist in his own defense.

