Dog Carcass Found Near Base of White Mountain; Officials Confirm the Animal Was Not Shot

The discovery of a dog’s carcass in north Rock Springs recently reported on social media has been investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Detective Dick Blust said information about the dog was posted on a local Facebook page, and rumors began to circulate that the dog had been shot.

“Chris Thomas, our animal control officer, located the dog in the general area of the Rock Springs water reservoir tank at the base of White Mountain, removed it, and examined it,” said Blust. “Chris confirmed that the dog, an older black mixed-breed female, had not been shot, but appeared to have died from natural causes, possibly a seizure.”

The dog was wearing a collar, but had no tag.