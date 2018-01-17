Dog Park Closed Due To Flooding

The dog park in Rock Spring will be closed over the next few days due to flooding.

Parks and Recreation Director David Lansang said the flooding was caused by ground water following Abandoned Mine Land (AML) drilling in the area. After crews left for the night, the ground water got enough pressure to flood the area overnight.

The Bitter Creek Bark Park, located at 850 W Center Street behind Animal Control, will remain closed until the water subsides or freezes hard enough that dogs will not fall through the ice.

Signs will indicate the closure, and a lock will be placed on the gate.

Wyo4News will update the public when the park reopens.