Dog Purchasing Scam Results In Loss of $200

A Green River resident was scammed out of $200 while attempting to purchase a dog from someone out of state.

According to the Green River Police reports, Officers responded to the report of a scam shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The reporting party told officers they sent $200 via Western Union to purchase the dog which was supposed to be flown to them upon payment. After sending the money, the victim was messaged with a request for additional funds in order to pay for a “climate controlled kennel” in which the dog would be shipped.

The reporting party became suspicious after the request for more money and contacted the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. The airport told the victim that the incident is a scam and there is no such kennel referenced in the request.

Officers of the GRPD completed a report regarding the incident.