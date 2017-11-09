Dog Shot By RSPD Detective During Execution Of Search Warrant

A dog was shot by a Rock Springs Police Detective yesterday after it allegedly bit an Officer and charged the Detective.

According to a Rock Springs Police Department release, Detectives and Uniformed officers executed a search warrant yesterday on Evergreen Way. While executing the search warrant, Officers encountered a dog which the release describes as “highly aggressive.” The dog was described as a pit bull.

The dog reportedly bit an Officer before charging at a Detective. The Detective fired his service weapon, striking the dog. The dog died on scene.

The Officer who was bit was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and released with minor injuries.

An RSPD representative was not immediately able to provide additional details requested. Wyo4News will provide more information when it is available.