Dog Shows to Kick Off Summer Reading Program

Stories, music and dancing dogs will help kickoff the Sweetwater County Library’s Libraries Rock! Summer Reading Program.

Storyteller Denise Gard and her border collies, Sienna and Joey, will be presenting their Doggie Dance program at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 5 at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs, and at 11 a.m. June 6 at Centennial Park in Green River.

Advertisement

In their program, Gard tells stories set to music while the dogs act out the stories, perform tricks, and dance. Gard, who lives in Colorado, has 14 years of experience as a storyteller and children’s librarian. “I believe storytelling brings a story to life,” Gard said on her website. “A story lives, breathes and grows as it is being told to the audience. I always incorporate audience participation into my storytelling.”

Gard also said she loves writing stories for her dogs to perform and hopes to eventually publish them as picture books.

Sienna, a red and white border collie, loves to perform for audiences. “Her favorite trick is playing dead – she does this whenever she needs a ‘break’,” Gard said. Joey, a blonde border collie, enjoys doing tricks, and “loves giving hugs and kisses to audience members.”

The dog shows are just the first of many programs scheduled this summer at the libraries. For a full list of programs, visit the library’s website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.

These programs are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation. For more information about library programs and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the libraries online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.