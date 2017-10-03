Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signed by Commissioners

A proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month was signed by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners today.

The Center for Families and Children today requested the proclamation in honor of the victims of domestic violence.

As a part of domestic violence awareness, silhouettes will be placed throughout the county remembering the 11 people who have died in Sweetwater County as the result of domestic violence, including two children.

Aimee Gatzke, Program Director for the Center for Families and Children, told the Commissioners that an estimated 74 women, seven men, four boys, and one girl have been murdered in Wyoming since 1985 as a result of domestic violence.

Wyoming participates in the Silent Witness Initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence. In 2016, the Wyoming Silent Witness program provided 13,563 services to 712 unduplicated service receivers. There were 1,085 crisis calls and 828 shelter days. That same year, the Sweetwater Family Justice Center provided 458 transports to service receivers, 173 forensic interviews, and completed 139 protection orders.

For more information on the Silent Witness Initiative or how to get help for yourself or someone you know in a violent situation, contact the Center for Families & Children to speak with a victim advocate. They can be reached in the office at 307-382-3124 or on the 24 Hour Crisis Line at 307-352-1030.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation was unanimously passed by the County Commissioners.