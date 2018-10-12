Domestic Violence Vigil Held At Sheriff’s Office

(Sweetwater County, WY. – October 12, 2018) The YWCA Center for Families & Children and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County presented the 24th Annual Candlelight Vigil and Silent Witness Memorial at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.

Wyoming has joined other states in a national initiative committed to raising the level of awareness about domestic violence. It is estimated that 66 Wyoming women, seven men, and five children have been murdered since 1985 because of domestic violence.

Speakers at the vigil described the tragic deaths of a dozen women and children in Sweetwater County since 1991, all victims of domestic violence.

Law enforcement officers from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments were on hand to show their support.

“It’s important for law enforcement to work closely with organizations like the YWCA Center,” Sheriff Mike Lowell told one group attending the event. “Together we can work to help people from becoming victims, aid those who are victimized, and bring batterers to justice.”