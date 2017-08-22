Donation Provides 16,000 Acres of Hunting and Fishing Access in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $5,000 donation to support hunters and anglers through the Access Yes Program. The donation comes from the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between landowners and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to create public hunting and fishing access on private land. These include Walk-in Fishing and Hunting Areas, Hunter Management Areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“We are fortunate in Wyoming to have such a strong partnership with the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation who invest in Access Yes. We appreciate their support,” said Scott Talbott, director of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “The generous donation provides nearly 16,000 acres of access which truly impacts for hunters and anglers in Wyoming.”

Access Yes funds directly pay for access easements, not funding operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.2 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Matt Withroder, Game and Fish Casper regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks to the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.”

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.