Donation Provides 24,000 Acres of Hunting and Fishing Access in WY

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $7,500 donation for its Access Yes Program, previously the Private Lands Public Wildlife Access Program. This generous donation comes from the Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, who in the past have provided additional donations for hunting and fishing access.



Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between landowners and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to create public hunting and fishing access on private land. These include Walk-in Fishing and Hunting Areas, Hunter Management Areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.2 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Scott Talbott, director of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “The generous donation from Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of Pheasants Forever provides nearly 24,000 acres of access, which is truly impactful for hunters and anglers in Wyoming.”

Access Yes funds directly pay for access easements, not funding operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.

“We are fortunate in Wyoming to have such a strong partnership with Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of Pheasants Forever who continually invest in Access Yes. We appreciate their ongoing support,” said Troy Tobiasson, Game and Fish Sheridan regional access coordinator.

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.