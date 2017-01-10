Dorothy I Deichmuller (February 13, 1923-January 5, 2017)

Dorothy I Deichmueller, 93, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming, following a lengthy illness. She was a lifelong resident of Green River.

She was born on February 13, 1923 in LaMoine Nebraska, the daughter of Cecil Bingham and Necy Braden Bingham.

Mrs. Deichmueller attended schools in Nebraska, Missouri, Wyoming and Utah

She married Arthur William Deichmueller in Green River, Wyoming on December 6, 1939 and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2000.

Mrs. Deichmueller was a member of the FOE Eagles 2350, VFW and American Legion.

Her interests were spending time with her family, baking, quilting, painting, listening to country music, playing Yahtzee, calling square dance and square dancing.

Survivors include three sons; Kenneth Deichmueller and wife Marion, Richard K Deichmueller and wife Linda , Bruce Deichmueller and companion Ruthann all of Green River, Wyoming, three daughters; Dorothy Finch and husband Norman of Boise, Idaho, Joyce Landford of Rogers, Arkansas, Beverley Mondragon and husband Alex of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two brothers Johnny Bingham of Indiana, Howard Lee Bingham, thirty-three grandchildren; David Sallee, Debbie Sallee, Connie (Sallee) Martinez, Alena (Stine) Harper, Dee Dee (Stine) Gualt, John Cory Stine, Robbie Finch, Starla (Finch) Friesen, Dusty Finch, Henery Finch, David Finch, Cleathel (Church) Faber, Russell Snody Deichmueller, Tammy (Deichmueller) Downs, Candy (Deichmueller) Torimino, Tonya (Deichmueller) Manley, Shana (Deichmueller) Morison, Sean Deichmueller, Tony Mondragon, Joshua Mondragon, Julie (Mondragon) Baucher, Jason Mondragon, Justin Mondragon, Jami (Mondragon) Justice, John Mondragon, Charlotte Mondragon, Sheila (Mondragon) Longstreath, Kimberly Mondragon, Nicky Mondragon, Khaleem Mondragon, Ryan Deichmueller, Cody Deichmueller, Amy (Deichmueller) KIllett, Autumn Crosby, Brian Beck. Sixty great grandkids and 24 great-great grandkids.several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband one son Arthur Deichmueller, one daughter Pricilla Stine, two sisters and three brothers, one granddaughter Tina Stine and one great-great grandaughter Kari Finch, one grandson William Edward Sallee.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 13. 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, friends may call one hour prior to services

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.