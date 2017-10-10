Double Fatal Crash Near Lyman

Two Idaho residents died in a crash on I-80 near Lyman yesterday.

Alan Peterson, 54, and Silvia Peterson, 58, both of Eden, Idaho, died in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 80 near mile post 40.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Alan Peterson was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup westbound on Interstate 80 when he lost control of the vehicle on an icy bridge deck. The pickup rotated clockwise as it exited off of the right side of the roadway and continued down an embankment where it rolled two and one-half times.

The exact time of the crash is unknown as the crash was not discovered until approximately 7:00 a.m.

Both victims were not wearing seat belts and were ejected suffering fatal injuries on scene.

These deaths mark the 111th an 112th fatalities on Wyoming’s highways so far this year compared to 96 in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 122 in 2014.